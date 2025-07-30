A Case Of The Zoomies?

Cobb County students help residents with tax filing ‘drive thru’ at Osborne High
By Ann Kelly

Who remembers Driver’s Ed? I sure do, and for teens who want to take the car to school, hang on! A new law will take effect on Friday that will change the rules to get a learner’s permit in Florida. As it stand now. for a learner’s permit you have to take a four-hour traffic law and substance abuse education (TLSAE) course and then the test. But starting Aug. 1, they will have to take a six-hour driver’s education course instead. Heat Advisory

Back-to-school shopping FILE PHOTO: Parents may have sticker shock this year when buying school supplies. (drazen_zigic/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

And speaking of school. Florida’s Back to School Sales Tax Holiday starts Friday and runs the full month of August. A whole month!

Before you hit the books, hit the Tampa Bay Comic Convention Friday through Sunday at the Tampa Convention Center. Love the guest list - Henry Winkler (with a “Happy Days” reunion with Anson Williams and Don Most), Melissa Joan Hart, John Rhys-Davies from “Lord of the Rings” and Zachary Levi from “Shazam.”

Ann Ventures

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

