Calories Don’t Count

Taste of the Straz: You just can’t beat this event at the Tampa Bay Performing Arts Center. It takes over with all kinds of food, craft brews, cocktails and multiple stages of live music. All-inclusive tickets start at $95 at strazcenter.org. Saturday, March 29 at 7 pm.

Enjoy delicious bites at the 3rd Annual Tampa Bay Empanada Festival, celebrating National Empanada Day this Saturday as well at Perry Harvey Sr Park in Downtown Tampa from 12pm - 8pm!

Johns Pass Seafood Festival: For its 43rd year, the festival returns on March 28-30 with seafood, live music and arts and crafts vendors. Noon-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Johns Pass Village, 12945 Village Blvd., Madeira Beach.

And add this to the menu if you’re craving a Cuban! Tampa Pride Parade & Festival: Things start Saturday with the street festival, at 10:45 a.m. The main stage will be located in the Cuban Club courtyard in Ybor City. The Tampa Pride 2025 Diversity Parade starts at 4 p.m. in Ybor City.

Enjoy the weekend, and bring along the umbrella. The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast does have a chance for rain.

