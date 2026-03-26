Call All Superstars!

Paul Rudd is calling! Extras are needed for The Statement, a new movie which will be directed by Tom McCarthy (Spotlight, The Station Agent) shooting in the St. Petersburg area April 6-8th!

Frontrunner Casting is in charge, paying $200 for 12 hours’ work. If you’re interested in becoming an extra, send your name, age, phone number and city of residence; height, weight and wardrobe sizes; two recent photos (and headshot and a head-to-toe full body). And for a cool addendum, the company is also looking for original vehicles from the years 1965-1979 with “no wild modifications.” There will be a $150 pay bump if the period vehicle is chosen for the film.

Send all that information to THESTATEMENT@frcasting.com, with BGEXTRAS in the subject line NOW!

Ann Ventures

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