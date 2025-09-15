The Bucs And Baker In Houston

Bucs on Monday Night Football against Houston tonight. Do you have a neighborhood viewing party ready to go? Feel free to tag us with those photos on Facebook and Instagram at @1055thedove.

Scallop fans are counting down the days. It’s the final week for scalloping in the Pasco Zone; end Sunday, September 21

Tracking a system in the Atlantic in the Dove Hurricane Guide. Remember the Hurricane Supply Kit Tax Free list is now permanent. Check that list carefully for what is and is not covered. And Florida’s new sales tax holiday covers hunting, fishing, and camping gear and runs through the end of the year

Free Museum Day is back this Saturday. For one day only, St. Pete’s museums and cultural spaces are opening their doors with FREE admission! Some locations may require timed tickets or advance registration, so check each museum’s site before you go.

