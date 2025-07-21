Bucs Back In Camp

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 26: Captain Fear the Tampa Bay Buccaneers mascot roams the endzone during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 26, 2014 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff McBride/Getty Images)

This won’t help those Buccaneer rookies. All of Tampa Bay is under a heat advisory today, so please check on your neighbors who may not have AC, and keep the pets cool as well.

And speaking of the Bucs, training camp opens this week with rookies reporting today, the veterans tomorrow at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa. Fans will get to see the team at nine practices between July 24 and August 7th. The sessions on July 24 and 25 and August 1 will be open to the public with the team hosting Krewe Members, corporate partners and other select groups at the other six. The final day open to the public on Thursday, August 7 will be a joint practice with the visiting Tennessee Titans.

Christmas in July for St Joseph Children’s Hospital is this Friday! Taking a world turned upside down, and creating days filled with fun. Ann Kelly is joined by Sarah Jenkinson from the St Joseph Children’s Hospital Foundation for the latest on Christmas in July. The Grand Finale with a live broadcast from the Dove is coming up July 25th.

