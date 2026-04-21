In brief: 'Wednesday' season 3 first-look photo and more

Bonjour, Wednesday Addams. Netflix has released the first image from season 3 of its hit series Wednesday, and it features the titular teen, as portrayed by Jenna Ortega, in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. She wears a black trench coat and has her trusty companion Thing, the sentient disembodied hand, perched next to her on the seat of a motorcycle. "From Paris, with dread," Netflix captioned the photo ...

The star-studded cast of the upcoming film Ibelin has just gained a new star. Deadline reports that Bill Nighy has joined the cast of the film, replacing the role that was first announced to be played by Anthony Hopkins. Ibelin, which tells the true story of late disabled Norwegian gamer Mats Steen, also stars Charlie Plummer, Stephen Graham, Toni Collette, Isabela Merced and Maisy Stella ...

The Pitt season 2 went out with a bang. Variety reports the season 2 finale was the series' most-watched episode ever. It reached 9.7 million viewers during its opening weekend, according to numbers from Warner Bros. Discovery. Additionally, the second season is averaging 15.4 million viewers across all of its episodes ...

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.