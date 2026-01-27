In brief: 'The Testaments' gets release date and more

We now know when The Handmaid's Tale spinoff series The Testaments will premiere. Hulu has announced that the new series, which is based on Margaret Atwood's eponymous novel, premieres its first three episodes on April 8. This dramatic coming-of-age story follows young teens living in Gilead who attend a preparatory school for future wives, where obedience is brutally instilled. Ann Dowd, Chase Infiniti, Lucy Halliday, Mabel Li and Rowan Blanchard star in the upcoming series, which is executive produced by Elisabeth Moss ...

The upcoming limited series based on the whirlwind romance between one of the 20th century's most iconic couples has a release date. Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette will premiere to FX and Hulu on Feb. 12. Its first three episodes will debut at that time, while one new episode of the nine-episode series will air weekly after the premiere. Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon star as the titular couple, while Grace Gummer, Naomi Watts and Alessandro Nivola co-star ...

The ceremony date for Broadway's biggest night has been announced. The 79th annual Tony Awards will take place on June 6. CBS will broadcast the awards show live from Radio City Hall. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+. Nominations for this year's Tony Awards will be announced on May 5 ...

