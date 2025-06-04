In brief: 'The Sandman' season 2 gets bonus episode and more

The release date for the upcoming Miranda Cosgrove rom-com The Wrong Paris has been revealed. Netflix is set to debut the movie on Sept. 12. The film follows a young woman who joins a dating show thinking it will be filmed in Paris, France, when in reality it takes place in Paris, Texas. She looks for a way to get eliminated until she catches unexpected feelings for the bachelor ...

Interested in owning a physical copy of the Michael B. Jordan-led film Sinners? You're in luck — the physical release of the film drops on July 8. The DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Steelbook versions of the film are available to preorder now. The Ryan Coogler film also stars Hailee Steinfeld and Delroy Lindo ...

A bonus episode of The Sandman season 2 is coming to Netflix. According to Variety, fans will be getting one more episode of the show than they previously thought. In addition to the 11 episodes that were already announced, a surprise episode of the show titled The Sandman Presents: Death: The High Cost of Living will drop on July 31. The first six episodes of the show arrive on July 3, while the following five will debut on July 24 ...

