In brief: 'The Five Star Weekend' gets teaser trailer and more

The first look at the fifth season of the comedy series Trying has arrived. Apple TV also revealed that season 5 will premiere on July 8. The show, which is Apple TV's longest-running sitcom, stars Rafe Spall and Esther Smith as Jason and Nikki. Season 5 finds the parents navigating the chaos of their children's birth mother arriving on their doorstep ...

The latest Harlan Coben adaptation is headed to Netflix. The streamer is set to bring a British version of Coben's The Woods to the screen. Tom Bateman and Michelle Keegan are set to star in the adaptation, alongside Mandeep Dhillon, Pearce Quigley and Rade Sherbedgia ...

We now have the teaser trailer and premiere date for The Five Star Weekend. Peacock is set to release the new show, which stars Jennifer Garner, D'Arcy Carden, Gemma Chan, Regina Hall, Chloë Sevigny, Harlow Jane and Timothy Olyphant, on July 9. The show centers on a famous chef who suffers a devastating loss and hosts a weekend away in Nantucket with her closest friends. Along the way, many boundaries get crossed and secrets are revealed ...

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