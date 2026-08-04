In brief: 'Task' season 2 adds several to cast and more

Task has added even more actors to its season 2 cast. Deadline reports Tim Blake Nelson, Jharrel Jerome, Brían F. O'Byrne, Bethlehem Million, Kevin Dunn and Andrew Russel have joined the ensemble of the second season. Mark Ruffalo is set to return to his starring role of Tom Brandis, this time alongside Mahershala Ali as Eddie Barnes. The HBO series is based on an original idea by Brad Ingelsby ...

Gavin Leatherwood has landed his next role. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Sex Lives of College Girls actor has joined the cast of the rom-com It Happened One Summer, according to Variety. The movie will be based on Tessa Bailey's bestselling book. Leatherwood joins Nina Dobrev, Tyler Hoechlin and Virginia Gardner in the cast ...

Kumail Nanjiani's directorial debut has landed at Amazon MGM Studios' Orion Pictures. Deadline reports the actor will also star in the horror comedy film, which is titled Howl. The film follows a famous but troubled actor who announces on a talk show that in less than an hour, he'll turn into a werewolf on live TV ...

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