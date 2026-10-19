In brief: Steven Soderbergh to step in for Matt Reeves on 'The Batman Part II' ﻿and more

Steven Soderbergh is stepping in for Matt Reeves. Variety reports that Soderbergh will help to complete the final weeks of principal photography on The Batman Part II while Reeves attends "to an ongoing family matter." DC Studios says Soderbergh has its full support and that he will work closely with Reeves to fulfill the latter director's vision for the film. Reeves confirmed the news in his own social media post, writing he is "profoundly grateful" to Soderbergh for coming to his aid during a challenging time ...

A young adult drama series set in the world of competitive tennis is headed to Prime Video. The show, called Rally, has been given a series order at the streamer. The Vampire Diaries' Julie Plec will showrun, write and executive produce the new series ...

Jude Law has found his next part. Deadline reports the actor is set to star as Liverpool FC manager Bill Shankly in a new series. The show comes from Adolescence scribe Jack Throne and A24 ...

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