In brief: Peyton List joins 'Heathers: The Musical' off-Broadway and more

How very! Cobra Kai star Peyton List is set to join the off-Broadway cast of Heathers: The Musical in the role of Heather Chandler. Her stint in the New York production of the musical starts at the end of January. "Can't wait to take on the role of the mythic b**** herself HEATHER CHANDLER in NYC January 26th," List wrote on Instagram.

If you missed Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie while it was playing in theaters, you'll get your chance to see it at home very soon. The movie will be available to stream on Peacock on Jan. 23. A sing-along version of the film will also be available to watch the same day. Laila Lockhart Kraner, Gloria Estefan and Kristen Wiig star in the film, which is based on the popular children's TV series ...

The films nominated for the 13th annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards have been announced. One Battle After Another, Sinners, Weapons, Frankenstein and Wicked: For Good all received the most nominations, with three each. The winners will be announced at the Valentine's Day gala on Feb. 14 in Los Angeles ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.