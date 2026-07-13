In brief: 'Obsession' gets streaming release date and more

Obsessed with Obsession? You're in luck. Fans of Curry Barker's horror film will be able to watch it at home starting on July 17 on Peacock. The hit movie stars Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless and Andy Richter. It's made over $400 million at the global box office after two months in theaters ...

House of David has been renewed for season 3 on Prime Video. Season 2 of the biblical drama starred Michael Iskander as David, alongside Ali Suliman as King Saul, Ayelet Zurer as Queen Ahinoam and Stephen Lang as Samuel. Season 3 will find David's journey come full circle from "outcast shepherd to fierce warrior, to his ultimate destiny as King," according to an official description from Prime Video ...

Elle Fanning is teaming up with Julianne Moore. Deadline reports the actresses are set to star in the upcoming film Moonsong: A Life In Seven Verses. Rebecca Miller will write and direct the film that tells the story of famous children's book author Margaret Wise Brown, the writer of classics like Goodnight Moon and The Runaway Bunny ...

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