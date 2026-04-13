In brief: New 'Sunrise on the Reaping' footage, Ralph Fiennes would love to Voldemort again and more

Hunger Games fans have gotten another look at the upcoming prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping. Lionsgate revealed the footage in an "Official Franchise Lookback" video, that featured highlights from all the Hunger Games films. The clip features footage of Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy and Maya Hawke as Wiress, as well as Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Ralph Fiennes as President Show and more. Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters Nov. 20.

Ralph Fiennes, who played Lord Voldemort in the original Harry Potter films, says he would love to reprise the role for the upcoming HBO series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. While appearing on the BBC's The Claudia Winkleman Show, Fiennes said that "years ago" he was asked if he'd be willing to reprise the role, and he replied that he'd "love to," but nothing came of it. He added that he thinks that "ship has sailed." He also responded to suggestions that Tilda Swinton could take on the role in the HBO series, which has yet to be cast, noting she'd be "fantastic."

Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley has given fans an update on the plans for a season 3 of the HBO series. In an interview with People, Kelley said that while he's "not allowed" to reveal specifics about the season, he confirmed, "We're getting the band back together, and it should be a good run again."

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