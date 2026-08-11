In brief: Michelle Monaghan hockey series gets title 'The Sticks' and more

Michelle Monaghan's hockey Netflix series now has a title. The show is officially called The Sticks. Monaghan stars as a grieving wife who steps up to lead the team her husband built. Netflix has also shared more cast members of the new series, including Scott Bakula, Logan Marshall-Green and Alex MacIsaac. The series will premiere in 2027 ...

Caitríona Balfe has found her next project. Deadline reports the Outlander actress will star in the new drama series Ascension. The show comes from Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón, and will be co-showrun by Natalie Erika James and Christian White. In addition to starring, Balfe will executive produce ...

Bella Thorne has found her next directing project. The actress is set to write, direct and star in Spring Breakers 2, according to Entertainment Weekly. The original film's producers, Chris Hanley and Roberta Hanley, will return to produce this sequel, as well. Harmony Korine directed the original 2013 film, which starred Selena Gomez, Ashley Benson, James Franco and Vanessa Hudgens ...

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