In brief: Mark Ruffalo stars in 'Task' trailer and more

Mark Ruffalo is on the case in the trailer for Task. The new series comes from the creator of Mare of Easttown. It premieres Sept. 7 on HBO and streams on HBO Max the next day. Ruffalo plays Tom, an FBI agent who is put in charge of a task force to investigate a number of violent home invasion robberies ...

The official trailer for Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut, Eleanor the Great, has arrived. June Squibb stars in the film, which arrives in theaters on Sept. 26. Squibb plays 94-year-old Eleanor Morgenstein, "who after a devastating loss, tells a tale that takes on a dangerous life of its own," according to an official description. Erin Kellyman, Jessica Hecht, Rita Zohar and Chiwetel Ejiofor also star in the upcoming movie ...

Megan Markle is back in the trailer for season 2 of Netflix's With Love, Meghan. The eight-episode second season of the lifestyle series arrives on Aug. 26. While Prince Harry does not appear in the trailer, the Duchess reveals he doesn't enjoy lobster ...

