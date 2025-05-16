In brief: Kelli Giddish returns to 'Law & Order: SVU,' Kountry Wayne lands Prime Video special and more

Actress Kelli Giddish, known for her role as Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: SVU, is returning to the long-running show as a series regular for the upcoming 27th season, according to Deadline. The comeback will mark Giddish's 15th year portraying Rollins. She appeared as a guest star throughout the last couple of seasons, after leaving the show in December 2022. Giddish confirmed the news of her return to Law & Order by sharing the Deadline article on Instagram.

Ben Wang is the latest star to join the cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, an adaptation of the bestselling book. He'll be playing Wyatt Callow, a tribute from District 12. He joins a previously announced roster including Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Maya Hawke and Lili Taylor. Wang is best known for his role as Jin Wang in Disney+'s American Born Chinese and will be next seen on the big screen in the upcoming Karate Kid: Legends, out in theaters on May 30.

Comedian Kountry Wayne is working on his second comedy special for Prime Video. Deadline reports the event will tape at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, on Oct. 4. The new special follows his 2023 debut, A Woman's Prayer, which reached number one on Netflix upon its release and garnered upward of 5 million viewing hours.

