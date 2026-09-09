In brief: Jake Gyllenhaal stars in 'Remain' teaser trailer and more

The first photos showing off Prime Video's Boys of Tommen are here. The romantic drama series will be based on the bestselling books by Chloe Walsh. Pictured in the photos are Nancy Surridge as Shannon Lynch and Conor Sánchez as Johnny Kavanagh. The show centers around the pair's forbidden love story. Boys of Tommen is currently in production and will premiere exclusively on Prime Video ...

Celebrate Halloween this year with the Dexter: Resurrection season 2 premiere. Paramount+ has announced that the second season of the show arrives on Oct. 30. The streaming service also put out the new season's teaser trailer. Michael C. Hall stars as serial killer Dexter Morgan in season 2. Joining him are Uma Thurman, Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Desmond Harrington and James Remar ...

A trailer for M. Night Shyamalan and Nicholas Sparks' collaboration has arrived. Warner Bros. Pictures has released the official teaser trailer for Remain, the romantic drama written and directed by Shyamalan based on a story by him and Sparks. Jake Gyllenhaal stars alongside Phoebe Dynevor in the movie, which also includes Ashley Walters, Julie Hagerty and Jay O. Sanders in its ensemble ...

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