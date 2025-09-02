In brief: 'Hexed' release date, Warwick Davis rejoins 'Harry Potter' and more

Disney revealed some new information about its upcoming movie slate at the "Destination D23: A Journey Around the Worlds of Disney" event, held from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31 in Orlando, Florida. Its latest original animated movie, Hexed, is slated for a November 2026 release, while Ice Age: Boiling Point is scheduled for release in February 2027. Disney also shared that Toy Story is returning to theaters for its 30th anniversary on Sept. 12 and revealed a sneak peek at Toy Story 5, set to hit theaters on June 19, 2026. Disney is the parent company of ABC News ...

Warwick Davis is heading back to Hogwarts. HBO announced the actor will be reprising his role as Professor Filius Flitwick in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series. He previously played the character in the original films. The TV series is set to debut in 2027 ...

Prime Video has canceled the YA drama Motorheads after one season, Deadline reports. But there's still hope for fans out there – the producers say they are looking for a new home for the show. Motorheads stars Michael Cimino, Melissa Collazo, Ryan Phillippe and Nathalie Kelley ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.