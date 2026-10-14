In brief: 'Girls' returning to HBO for limited run and more

Hulu is moving the chains for The Land. It has released the official trailer for the star-packed drama series set in the world of the Cleveland Browns, coming to Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in February. The family drama stars William H. Macy as the fictional Browns owner Hal Durkin, Christopher Meloni as Browns head coach Danny Roarke and Mandy Moore as Hal's daughter Lauren. The eight-episode series begins streaming Feb. 15 …

Hannah, Marnie, Jessa and Shoshanna are making their way back to New York. HBO has announced Girls is returning for a limited run, with production beginning in 2027. The Emmy Award-winning series was created by and starred Lena Dunham. Girls launched the careers of several of the show's original cast members, including Adam Driver and Christopher Abbott, and aired for six seasons. Dunham, Allison Williams, Zosia Mamet, Jemima Kirke and Andrew Rannells are signed on for the five-episode return …

Jamie Dornan is a criminal mastermind in the trailer for 12 12 12, the new heist drama coming to Apple TV+. The cat-and-mouse thriller follows Dornan's unnamed character as he undertakes a massive bank vault robbery — 12 months of planning, a 12-hour heist and the 12 days following the theft. Anthony Mackie plays the disgraced FBI agent chasing Dornan's bandit across Europe. The series is set for a Nov. 13 release ...

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