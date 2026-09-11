In brief: First look at Rose Byrne's 'The Good Daughter' and more

Netflix has released the official trailer for Josh Hartnett's new series, Below. Hartnett is joined by Mackenzie Davis and Charlie Heaton in the supernatural thriller about a sea creature that terrorizes a remote fishing community. The six-episode mini series debuts Oct. 8 …

We have our first look at Rose Byrne's latest TV role. Byrne joins Meghann Fahy and Brendan Gleeson for the Peacock drama The Good Daughter, a new thriller based on the 2017 novel by Karin Slaughter. The series follows sisters Charlotte (Fahy) and Samantha (Byrne), whose lives are upended by a night of violence in their small Southern town. The series drops Nov. 12 …

A new avatar rises in the first official trailer for Avatar: Seven Havens. The all-new animated series will debut on Paramount+ Oct. 9, continuing the story of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra …

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