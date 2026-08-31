In brief: Ellen Pompeo to star in new drama and more

Don't cry when you read this news, those eyelashes are mink: Vanderpump Villa, an offshoot of Vanderpump Rules, has been renewed for a fourth season. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Vanderpump is headed to Salzburg, Austria, for season 4 of the reality series, which follows Vanderpump and her staff as they create luxury guest experiences in opulent estates around the world …

Ellen Pompeo has found her next role. Deadline reports the Grey's Anatomy actress will star in Not a Sound, a new series based on Heather Gudenkauf's novel of the same name, for Hulu. Pompeo will play former ER nurse Amelia Winn, who recently lost her hearing in a hit-and-run. The show follows Winn and her service dog as they uncover a mystery surrounding the death of a former co-worker …

Pokémon has made its way to Disney streaming. The Pokémon Company International has announced the new stop-motion series Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu will be available to stream on Disney XD and Disney+ beginning in 2027 as part of a new distribution deal. The classic animated series Pokémon the Series: The Beginning is now available on Disney XD and Disney+ in the U.S. …

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