In brief: Cynthia Erivo stars in 'Prima Facie' trailer and more

The trailer for Prima Facie has arrived. Cynthia Erivo stars in the Sony Pictures film as a young barrister whose personal life and career unravel after she is sexually assaulted by a person in the law world. Susanna White directed the film that world premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. While U.S. distribution has not been announced for the movie, it's set to open in the U.K. and Ireland on Nov. 13 ...

It will be a reunion for the Broadway revival cast of Evita. Rachel Zegler is set to star alongside her West End co-stars Diego Rodriguez and James Olivas in the New York transfer of the Olivier-winning production. Zegler, as perviously reported, stars as Eva Perón, while Rodriguez will play Che and Olivas will play Juan Perón ...

The official trailer for Reasonable Doubt season 4 has arrived. The new season of the courtroom drama series premieres on Hulu Oct. 6. Kerry Washington executive produces the show that was created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed Hunter ...

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