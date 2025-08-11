In brief: 'Cruel Summer' season 3 to star Olivia Holt and more

Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner are uniting for a brand new rom-com. The pair is set to star in the film One Night Only, according to Deadline. Anyone but You director Will Gluck will helm the film based on his rewrite of Travis Braun's script. The original story from Braun followed two strangers who met on the one night of the year when premarital sex is legal ...

Olivia Holt's summer is looking not so cruel. The actress is set to return for a third season of Cruel Summer that is in development at Hulu and Freeform, Variety reports. Holt would reprise her role of Kate Wallis from season 1 of the show and also executive produce ...

Pedro Pascal summer continues on. The actor is in talks to star in the upcoming film Behemoth!, Deadline reports. Andor creator Tony Gilroy wrote and will direct the film, which revolves around a cellist ...

