In brief: 'Carrie' TV series first look and more

Tyriq Withers is set for a new rom-com. Deadline reports the Reminders of Him actor will star in and executive produce the upcoming romantic comedy Love Love. He will star alongside Isabel May in the film. Joey Power is set to write and direct the movie, which follows a struggling tennis star who falls for the local ball boy at the US Open ...

Monopoly is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has announced that it will bring the board game to life in a brand-new competition series that will find contestants competing for the chance to win $2 million. The show will take place in a life-sized Monopoly town square and find 12 players competing for the grand prize. Casting is open now for the series, which will premiere in 2027 ...

Prime Video has shared the first photos from its upcoming series Carrie. The show marks the first TV adaptation of Stephen King's debut novel. It has been reimagined by horror showrunner Mike Flanagan and stars Summer Howell as the misfit high schooler Carrie White. Carrie is set to debut worldwide this fall ...

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