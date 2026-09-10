In brief: 'Carrie' series gets official trailer and more

The official trailer for Prime Video's upcoming Carrie series has arrived. The new show based on Stephen King's classic story debuts to the streaming service on Oct. 7. It comes from showrunner Mike Flanagan and stars Summer H. Howell as Carrie White. The trailer shows off the expanded world in this reimagined version of King's story. Also starring in the eight-episode show are Samantha Sloyan, Siena Agudong, Alison Thornton, Joel Oulette, Josie Totah and Matthew Lillard ...

Did you miss Disclosure Day in theaters? Don't fret. The film will make its streaming debut to Peacock on Oct. 9. Steven Spielberg directed the sci-fi thriller that stars Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo ...

Also headed to its exclusive streaming debut is jackass: best and last. The movie arrives on Paramount+ Sept. 26. The film stars Johnny Knoxville and his gang, including Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Jason Acuña, Dave England, Danger Ehren and more. The movie marks the final installment in the comedy franchise ...

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