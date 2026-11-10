In brief: 'Blade Runner 2099' final trailer and more

The final trailer for Blade Runner 2099 has arrived. Prime Video has released a new trailer for its upcoming series set in the Blade Runner universe. The show takes place 50 years after the events of Blade Runner 2049. It stars Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer and debuts on Nov. 25 ...

If you missed One Night Only while it was in theaters only, you're in luck. The romantic comedy film will make its streaming debut exclusively on Peacock on Dec. 4. Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner star in the film that follows two strangers who meet on the one night of the year in this universe when single people are allowed to have sex ...

Gwyneth Paltrow is bringing Goop to her fans' ears. Spotify, Netflix and Paltrow have teamed up for The goop Guide with Gwyneth Paltrow, a weekly video podcast that premieres on Nov. 11. Each week, Paltrow will invite someone from her world to ask for their help in answering questions she has received from her fans over the years. Zoe Saldana, Ke Huy Quan and Rick Rubin are among the first guests on the show ...

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