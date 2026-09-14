Brie Larson to star in 'One Italian Summer' film adaptation

Brie Larson attends the 2026 Disney Upfront at Jacob Javits Center on May 12, 2026, in New York City. (John Nacion/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Brie Larson is headed to Italy.

The Oscar winner is set to star in and executive produce the film adaptation of Rebecca Serle's book One Italian Summer. Enola Holmes director Harry Bradbeer will direct the movie for Paramount Pictures.

Larson confirmed her casting in a post shared to Instagram on Monday. The photo finds Larson holding the book open as she gives a soft smile to the camera.

"See you in Positano," she captioned the photo.

One Italian Summer follows a woman named Katy who travels to Positano, Italy, alone after her mother and best friend, Carol, dies. As she arrives on the Amalfi Coast Katy feels her mother's spirit, but then she sees her in the flesh.

"Healthy, sun-tanned, and thirty years old. Katy doesn’t understand what is happening, or how—all she can focus on is that she has somehow, impossibly, gotten her mother back. Over the course of one Italian summer, Katy gets to know Carol, not as her mother, but as the young woman before her," according to the book's official synopsis.

Serle also posted about Larson's casting.

"Away we go," she captioned her post of the same photo of Larson.

Deadline reports the film is set for a theatrical release on May 12, 2028, during Mother's Day weekend.

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