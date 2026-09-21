Brad Pitt stars in 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth' official trailer

Brad Pitt attends Paramount Pictures' 'Heart of the Beast' global premiere at FirstBank Amphitheater on Sept. 16, 2026, in Franklin, Tennessee. (Mickey Bernal/WireImage via Getty Images)

The official trailer for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth has arrived.

Netflix released the new trailer for the upcoming film from director David Fincher. The movie stars Brad Pitt back in the Oscar-winning role he first portrayed in Quentin Tarantino's film Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood.

Fincher directs the movie from a screenplay written by Tarantino. Netflix describes it as a return to the world of Cliff Booth, "only this time it’s 1977 and it’s a very different Hollywood."

Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Corey Fogelmanis and Karren Karagulian also star in the upcoming movie. Pitt is producing the film alongside Ceán Chaffin.

Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood was written and directed by Tarantino. It was released by Sony Pictures in 2019. At the time, Tarantino negotiated a deal to return him ownership of the film's underlying copyright after a certain number of years.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth will arrive in IMAX theaters for an exclusive two-week run beginning Thanksgiving weekend before it debuts to Netflix in December. The movie will be available to watch on IMAX screens starting on Nov. 25. Netflix subscribers will be able to stream the film on Dec. 23.

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