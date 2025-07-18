Bored In Not On The Agenda

Closed for years, devastated by storms. But you can’t keep a good family run theatre down. The Beach Theatre at 315 Corey Ave. holds their grand opening this weekend, with a documentary film about its comeback along with live performances by local theatrical talent - “A New Wave: Revival of The Beach Theatre” will be show throughout the weekend

Third Friday is tonight in Safety Harbor with live music, cold drinks and a great place to walk around and enjoy the start of the weekend.

Show this weekend include Toto, Men at Work, Christopher Cross at the Amp Saturday, Counting Crows BayCare Sound Sunday, Darius Rucker Hard Rock Tampa Sunday

Rays and Orioles at Steinbrenner Field this weekend.

Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Festival Friday & Saturday, July 18–19, 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Saddle up for bull riding, bronco busting, barrel racing, and family-friendly festival fun at Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover.

One week away! Christmas in July for St Joseph Children’s Hospital is July 25th! Taking a world turned upside down, and creating days filled with fun. Ann Kelly is joined by Sarah Jenkinson from the St Joseph Children’s Hospital Foundation for the latest on Christmas in July. The Grand Finale with a live broadcast from the Dove is coming up July 25th.

