“Bop” Off Some Energy

Mm-bop this weekend with Kidz Bop Live! It’s something for the whole family with the Kidz Bop Kids, along with an plus an interactive experience. Showtime is 6 pm, at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

KIDZ BOP

Florida’s Back-to-School sales tax holiday is underay and now runs the entire month of August. Check this link for what’s on the list and are exempt from state sales tax. That’s also the case if you buy them online.

Bucs training camp is open, and the final day open to the public is Thursday, will be a joint practice with the visiting Tennessee Titans. Bucs preseason game is against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday at 730 am. Bucs are starting a facial recognition program at the security checkpoints to speed things up called Go Ahead Entry. It’s an optional program.

My Safe Florida Home Officials warn Floridians of a My Safe Florida Home program scam

My Safe Florida Program is open at Mysafeflhome.com. This program will provide eligible Florida Homeowners free of charge and with no obligation, a Hurricane Mitigation Inspection that identifies the current Hurricane Resistant Features of hurricanes.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group