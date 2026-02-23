Blame It On The Weather

That nasty weather slamming the east coast is creating massive travel delays all across the US so as usual, check with your airline ahead of time, FlightAware, or get ready to sit around.

Ann-Ventures Pinellas County Cold Weather Shelters

Our own Dove Tampa Bay Forecast is presenting plenty of challenges with a cold weather advisory and freeze warning away from the coast, and the high fire danger. Looking for rain? We may have to wait until Friday or Saturday.

Ann-Ventures Hillsborough County Cold Weather Shelters

So that means the cold weather shelters will open again tonight. Please check with your respective counties for additional information.

