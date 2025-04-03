Birthdays And Basketball

Today is the day! Celebrate the 91st birthday of Dr Jane Goodall at MOSI in the new digital dome with a showing of Jane Goodall-Reasons for Hope. A new podcast is online now with Bonnie Eaton, who heads up the Tampa Bay branch of Dr. Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots.

Jane Goodall: What you need to know

Before the games get underway for the Women’s NCAA Final Four, enjoy a fan experience at Tourney Town from Thursday through Sunday at the Tampa Convention Center with interactive games and giveaways. There will also be a women’s business mentoring section called Beyond the Baseline. Then there’s also the Party on the Plaza same days, with music, games and food set up in Cotanchobee Park, 601 Water St.

Final Four bound: Paige Bueckers and UConn are looking to capture a national title later this week at the Women's Final Four. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Soiree by the Bay with Ann Kelly is almost here! Join Ann, local board members, and community leaders this Saturday at Nova Southeastern University - Tampa Bay Regional Campus in Clearwater, FL for an unforgettable evening with tasting stations from local restaurants, open bar with signature cocktails, entertainment, live & silent auctions, special Action Against Arthritis program, and more. Tickets are available at arthritis.org/SoireeByTheBay.

The Mainsail Art Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary this weekend. Drop by Vinoy Park on Bayshore Dr. NE. Bring the sunscreen, umbrella for share and lots of water!

