Big Week For A Big Game

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - MARCH 27: A Wilson basketball with the March Madness logo passes through the net of a basketball hoop during a practice day ahead of the Sweet 16 in the Birmingham Regional of the NCAA Women's basketball tournament at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on March 27, 2025 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Women’s NCAA Final Four comes to Amalie Arena this week and it’s a full week of fun for fans! Tourney Town presented by Capital One will open to everyone at the Tampa Convention Center starting Thursday. The Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament will begin with the semifinal doubleheader on Friday, then Sunday it’s the the national championship game. It’s the 4th time the Final Four will call Tampa home.

MOSI will open their new Digital Dome April 1st

MOSI, Tampa’s Museum of Science & Industry, has set the date to open its new Digital Dome Theatre on Tuesday. Guests will be surrounded by science inside MOSI’s eight-story-tall iconic blue. Starting April 1, several showtimes will be offered each day, with fascinating tours of the night sky presented by MOSI space experts and immersive 360-degree movies that take you to the edge of our solar system, beneath the surface of the sun, and inside wonders of the ancient world dome as images wrap around them on a 10,000-square-foot curved screen.

Disney’s The Lion King returns to the Tampa Bay Performing Arts Center in Tampa, opening this Wednesday and runs through the 20th at the Straz Center, and great seats are available. Ann talks with Nick LaMedica who takes on the role of Zazu in a new podcast.

Soiree by the Bay with Ann Kelly is almost here! Join Ann, local board members, and community leaders this Saturday at Nova Southeastern University - Tampa Bay Regional Campus in Clearwater, FL for an unforgettable evening with tasting stations from local restaurants, open bar with signature cocktails, entertainment, live & silent auctions, special Action Against Arthritis program, and more. Tickets, social tables, and sponsorship opportunities are available at arthritis.org/SoireeByTheBay.

