A Big Holiday Weekend

Tomorrow morning, the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA takes off at 7 am for the annual Turkey Gobble Run, and registration is CLOSED. But you can still come down for plenty of fun and holiday cheer.

Saturday and Sunday, you can truly shop local! from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm at Shopapalooza 2025: 15th Anniversary! Drop by Vinoy Park on Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg, and get ready to shop ‘til you drop at a fun-filled weekend of deals, food, and music!

Friday, the Holiday Lights return to the Florida Botanical Gardens with over 1 million lights on display through Jan. 3rd from 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm nightly. Donations of $10 per person over 12 years old are greatly appreciated. FREE Parking in 4 different lots, Enter thru 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo or 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.

Join in the Riverwalk Holiday Decor Challenge from November 28 through January 2, 2026, and help transform the waterfront into a festive holiday showcase. Businesses, homes, condos & apartments can sign up to decorate along the Riverwalk or Hillsborough River.

Celebrate the holiday season in Tampa’s Downtown at Winter Village, presented by the Tampa Bay Lightning, in Curtis Hixon Park! Located along the Tampa Riverwalk, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park is transformed with the sights, sounds and activities of the holidays for children and adults of all ages. Please visit our Facebook page @WinterVillageTampa for real time updates.

