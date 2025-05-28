A Better Burger Deal

Hims research determined which fast food burgers have the healthiest nutritional content and which ones to save for a special splurge.

There’s no right or wrong answer here. On National Hamburger Day, how do you build the best burger? Do you slather on the ketchup, mustard, pickles and cheese, or are you a purist that judges that patty purely on the quality of the meat?

I start with the burger itself. But I’m also one of those people who wants their onions grilled, the cheese sharp and the pickles crisp. And if we slide on some avocado, I’m good with that!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Ford's Garage Highway 101 burger. Photo courtesy Ford's Garage.

The best burger I’ve had recently was at Ford’s Garage in Westchase. The Highway 101 burger was simply perfection. The menu describes it as a half-pound Black Angus Burger with Smoked Gouda, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomato Red Onion Jam, Arugula, and Basil Aioli on a Brioche Bun, with a healthy serving with Ford’s Fries. Worth every bite!

But I know you, you want to deals and by clicking here you can find them. There's a lot of buy one, get one deals, but today, who cares. Takes friend to lunch!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

