When it comes to the best place for a cup of coffee, everyone will usually have a pretty strong opinion. I’ve done the research all over Tampa Bay, and it just depends what my taste buds want. Cafe Con Leche? The Columbia. Chai Latte? That’s an endless list. But when I comes to the best coffee cities in America, Tampa Bay does well.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Cafe con leche

The newest list from WalletHub has three Florida cities in the top ten. Tampa ranks #6, Miami at #4 and Orlando #2. Coffee culture is part of most Americans daily life, with at least 66% drinking it on a daily basis.

But let’s make sure we’re recognizing the best local shops and baristas and that’s where you come in. Use the open mic at @1055thedove or just tag us with you and your favorite cup.

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN

“I have measured out my life with coffee spoons.” - T.S. Eliot

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

©2025 Cox Media Group