Berry Good News

After many sleepless, chilly nights out in the fields, strawberry farmers in Plant City say they’re ready to take care of the thousands heading off to the Florida Strawberry Festival starting today and running through March 8th. The full list of fun is here!

The Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg takes over the streets of St Pete this weekend, kicking things off with the INDYCAR Party in North Straub Park from 4-7 pm Thursday night.

Terry Gowan, Will Evanovich, James "JY" Young, and Tommy Shaw of Styx perform during The Brotherhood Of Rock Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 06, 2025, in Alpharetta, Georgia. (Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images)

There’s plenty of entertainment to kick off the weekend, like Styx Friday at 7 pm at The BayCare Sound in Clearwater. Tickets start at $58.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

Also on Friday, Jay Leno comes to Ruth Eckerd Hall, in Clearwater. Tickets start at $50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

Ann Ventures

