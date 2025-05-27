The Bay Is Alive With The Sound Of Music

Maybe you should just take the rest of the week off and indulge in some great music.
Concerts, concerts and more concerts! Let’s start with one of my favorite events with the Florida Orchestra, back at River Tower Park in Tampa. The free Pops in the Park concert is this Saturday nigh, and a great time to enjoy a wonderful show and a bring along a blanket to sit on, and indulge in some of the on-site food trucks! Resident Conductor Chelsea Gallo will conducts at 7:30 pm Saturday at 401 E. Bird St., Tampa.
Attention Jessie! Rick Springfield bring the best of the 80’s and some of his good friends along this Wednesday at 7 pm at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater. Pick up tickets for $53.25. 727-791-7400.
Check out this lineup! Styx, Kevin Cronin and Don Felder Saturday at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. Need a ticket? They start at $51. 813-740-2446.
The Straz Broadway Series welcomes the Tony Award winning musical comedy to Morsani hall, opening tonight at 7:30 pm at The Straz Center for the Performing Arts.
