The Bay Is Alive With The Sound Of Music

Rick Springfield
By Ann Kelly

Maybe you should just take the rest of the week off and indulge in some great music.

Concerts, concerts and more concerts! Let’s start with one of my favorite events with the Florida Orchestra, back at River Tower Park in Tampa. The free Pops in the Park concert is this Saturday nigh, and a great time to enjoy a wonderful show and a bring along a blanket to sit on, and indulge in some of the on-site food trucks! Resident Conductor Chelsea Gallo will conducts at 7:30 pm Saturday at 401 E. Bird St., Tampa.

pops in the park

Attention Jessie! Rick Springfield bring the best of the 80’s and some of his good friends along this Wednesday at 7 pm at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater. Pick up tickets for $53.25. 727-791-7400.

Rick Springfield performs on stage

Rick Springfield FILE PHOTO: Rick Springfield performs onstage during Keep Memory Alive Hosts Star-Studded Lineup At 26th Annual Power Of Love Gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive) (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Ali)

Check out this lineup! Styx, Kevin Cronin and Don Felder Saturday at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. Need a ticket? They start at $51. 813-740-2446.

Shucked

The Straz Broadway Series welcomes the Tony Award winning musical comedy to Morsani hall, opening tonight at 7:30 pm at The Straz Center for the Performing Arts.

Ann Ventures

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

