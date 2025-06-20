From Backflips To A Beatle

What are you up this weekend? As usual I have a few suggestions!

Kick it all with Third Friday: Nine blocks of Main Street are the party zone! The streets are wet-zoned, so enjoy responsibly. 6-10 p.m. Friday, Main Street, Safety Harbor

Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band: Ringo is ready for the show this Saturday at 8 pm, at the BayCare Sound at Coachman Park, 255 Drew St., Clearwater.

Tomorrow is Go Skate Day 2025: Skatepark of Tampa, on Columbus Drive will have free skating starting at noon, with free barbecue, a bowl jam and cash for tricks through at 8 pm. Here’s a few other places to check out:

Carrollwood Village Skate Park: On Saturday at 6 pm they have a Best Trick contest planned, and it’s free. Registration will happen that day at 4680 W. Village Drive, Tampa.

Jackson Springs Skate Park: On Saturday, this event does have registration starting at 1 p.m. for Best Skating Moves for the contest that starts at 2 pm. 8612 Jackson Springs Road, Tampa.

Apollo Beach Skate Park: On Saturday their registration starts at 6 pm for Best Skating Moves. 664 Golf and Sea Blvd., Apollo Beach.

Tampa Theatre Summer Classics: See classic movies on the big screen that this weekend will include “Raiders of the Lost Ark” 3 pm Sunday, June 22. $12 evening, $10 matinee. 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. See the full summer series at tampatheatre.org.

