Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Russell Hornsby join ''Tis So Sweet' cast

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Russell Hornsby are among the people joining Taraji P. Henson and Joey Bada$$ in the Netflix film 'Tis So Sweet, from producers Tyler Perry and DeVon Franklin, Deadline reports.

Ellis-Taylor worked with Henson in the musical film adaptation of The Color Purple, while Hornsby starred opposite her in Something New.

Franklin and Tasha Smith, who is directing the film, have also joined the cast, as well as Alexis Louder, Arischa Conner, Caroline Avery Granger and Angela Davis.

'Tis So Sweet, based on the true story of Lenore Lindsey, follows Henson's character, "a Chicago bakery owner who is stunned by a miraculous discovery that challenges her to reclaim lost time, heal old wounds, and find purpose in the unexpected," according to a press release.

It's the second faith-based film that Perry and Franklin have produced as part of their deal with Netflix.

