Artful Fun

Did you know George Harrison loved gardening? He did and you can revel it at George Harrison: A Gardener’s Life at the Selby Gardens in Sarasota through the end of the month. It’s almost like being in his estate in England!

George Harrison: A Gardener’s Life

A little closer to home the Dali Museum celebrates the SHINE St Pete Mural Festival’s 10-year anniversary with an exhibit called Outside In: New Murals Inspired by Dalí. What we enjoy on the walls of buildings all across the city are now in the Dalí Museum. It’s a celebration of current and past SHINE artists in a very unique exhibit.

