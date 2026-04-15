'Anora' director Sean Baker to helm 'Ti Amo!' for new label Warner Bros. Clockwork

Sean Baker during the opening ceremony of the 76th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin on Feb. 12, 2026, in Berlin, Germany. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Anora filmmaker Sean Baker has set up his next film.

Warner Bros. Pictures has announced that it will distribute Baker's Ti Amo! through its brand-new specialty film label, Warner Bros. Clockwork. The studio has global distribution rights for the movie, excluding in France, and will release it in theaters globally in 2027.

Ti Amo! marks Baker's highly anticipated follow-up to his Academy Award-winning and Palme d'Or-winning film Anora. Baker himself won the awards for best picture, best director, best writer and best editing, while its star Mikey Madison won best actress.

Baker will write, direct, edit, cast and produce Ti Amo!, as he also reteams with Anora producers Alex Coco and Samantha Quan.

The new label Warner Bros. Clockwork will be led by film executive Christian Parkes. It will be "a home for singular filmmakers that powerfully connect with audiences theatrically across the world," according to a press release, and build on "Warner Bros.’ longstanding legacy of producing socially relevant, provocative, and culturally resonant cinema for audiences globally."

"Sean Baker is an artist who embodies everything we believe in at Clockwork, and Ti Amo! will be another gift to cinema," Parkes said. "Plus, his poster game is on point."

The official Warner Bros. Clockwork Instagram shared a photo of Baker holding a video camera circa 2002 to announce the news. The director collaborated on the post, which is captioned, "TI AMO! The new film from Sean Baker. In theaters worldwide 2027."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.