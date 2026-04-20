Anne Hathaway named 'People' magazine's 'World’s Most Beautiful' cover star

People magazine's "World's Most Beautiful" issue is out this week, and Good Morning America is exclusively revealing this year's cover star: Anne Hathaway.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 star is a force to be reckoned with, promoting five films this year. Hathaway, 43, said she's not slowing down and is embracing having fun in her career, instead of stressing over it.

Hathaway said she also credits her husband, producer and actor Adam Shulman, for helping to guide her through this extraordinary year she's having, calling him "a dream partner."

Twenty years since the first The Devil Wears Prada movie was released, the cast — which also includes Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and Meryl Streep — is reuniting for a sequel, something Hathaway said she has dreamed about revisiting.

Hathaway also opened up to People about getting to perform alongside the legendary Streep again, who plays Miranda Priestly in the series.

"Just to get to see an artist like her, I don't talk about how much I revere her to her, but I do," said Hathaway. "Someone whom I admire, someone who does it better than anybody, somebody who defines how it's done, somebody who is just living greatness. And never rests on that laurel but is always pushing herself to expand as an artist."

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be released in theaters May 1, and People magazine's "World's Most Beautiful" issue will be out April 24.

20th Century Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.