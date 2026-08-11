Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson star in 'Verity' official trailer

Anne Hathaway stars as Verity Crawford and Josh Hartnett as Jeremy Crawford in 'Verity.' (Alisha Wetherill)

The official trailer for Verity is here.

Amazon MGM Studios has released a new trailer for its upcoming film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling psychological thriller.

Anne Hathaway stars alongside Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett in the movie, which finds Hathaway also producing and Johnson executive producing.

The film follows author Verity Crawford (Hathaway) and Lowen Ashleigh (Johnson), "a struggling writer who relocates to the remote Crawford estate to ghostwrite for Verity," according to its official synopsis. "After Lowen uncovers what appears to be Verity's chilling autobiographical notes, she wrestles with the disturbing and twisted confessions about Verity’s husband Jeremy (Hartnett), and finds it hard to separate fiction from reality, manipulation from attraction, and opportunity from obsession."

The new trailer finds Johnson's Lowen approached by Hartnett's Jeremy to finish writing Verity's final novel.

"Her fans know her voice. They would know it's not her," Lowen says.

Later in the trailer, Lowen finds a draft of Verity's autobiography.

"A writer's words should be honest, and bloody, and a little bit terrifying," Hathaway's Verity says in a voice-over.

Michael Showalter directed the film from a screenplay by Nick Antosca, which was produced by Hoover.

Verity arrives in theaters on Oct. 2.

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