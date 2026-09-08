Andrew Garfield is Sam Altman in 'Artificial' teaser trailer

Andrew Garfield stars as Sam Altman in the Artificial teaser trailer.

Neon has released the first trailer for director Luca Guadagnino's comedic drama film about the world of artificial intelligence. The studio also announced the movie will release in select theaters on Christmas Day before expanding to wide release in January.

Artificial explores Altman's OpenAI during a period in 2023 when Altman was fired and rehired in a matter of days. Guadagnino directed it from a script by Saturday Night Live alum Simon Rich.

Alongside Garfield, the film's cast includes Mark Rylance, Yura Borisov, Monica Barbaro, Billie Lourd, Jason Schwartzman, Cooper Koch, Cooper Hoffman and Ike Barinholtz.

The teaser trailer finds Garfield's Altman arriving to an idyllic cabin on the water. In voice-over, we hear him ask, "What is the image of the future that you see?"

As he travels through the cabin, Garfield goes into a secret bunker filled to the brim with weapons.

"We opened Pandora's box together. The future is inevitable. Countries will fall. Industries are gonna collapse. And we get to be the ones to shepherd people in to this new world," Garfield's Altman says.

Neon picked up Artificial after its original distributor, Amazon MGM Studios, decided it would no longer release it. Amazon MGM Studios confirmed to ABC Audio it would no longer release Artificial in a statement shared on June 19.

"We have the utmost respect and admiration for Luca Guadagnino as an award-winning filmmaker – not to mention a longstanding relationship that we hope to continue," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement at the time. "We believe that Artificial will be better served if it were released by a different studio and are working closely with the filmmaking team to find the film a new home."

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