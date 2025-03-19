Ana de Armas comes face-to-face with Keanu Reeves' John Wick in 'Ballerina' trailer

Ana de Armas joins the John Wick universe in the new trailer for Ballerina.

In the trailer, which Lionsgate released Wednesday, de Armas stars as a trained killer hunting for vengeance. Len Wiseman directed the film from a script by Shay Hatten and Derek Kolstad. Kolstad also wrote all of the previous John Wick films.

The story takes place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. It follows de Armas' Eve Macarro as she starts training to be an assassin through the traditions of the Ruska Roma.

This new trailer finds Eve coming face-to-face with John Wick, played by Keanu Reeves, promising an epic showdown between the two.

"She sent you here to kill me?" Eve asks Reeves' John, who simply responds, "You can leave."

"I'm not leaving," she says.

"That's your choice," Wick responds, before they begin shooting at each other.

Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, the late Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus and Ian McShane also star in the film.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina arrives in theaters on June 6.

