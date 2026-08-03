Amazon orders new sitcom 'DINKS' from co-creator of 'Friends'

A new show from the co-creator of Friends is on the way.

Amazon MGM Studios has ordered the new show DINKS (Dual Income No Kids) from showrunner Marta Kauffman. This series will be a first-of-its kind improvised multi-camera sitcom for Prime Video.

The show stars real-life married couple June Diane Raphael and Paul Scheer. The pair executive produce and star in the show, with Jon Gabrus also set to star as a series regular.

DINKS is a comedy that follows "Josh (Scheer) and Charlie (Raphael), a couple who, in the absence of a marriage or kids, decide to literally build a life together by renovating their nightmare of a dream house," according to its official description.

Kauffman co-created DINKS with Hannah K.S. Canter. The show is produced by their Okay Goodnight banner, Lionsgate Television and Amazon MGM Studios.

“I’ve always said I wouldn’t do another multi-cam unless someone was able to reinvent it. Okay Goodnight and I got tired of waiting, and decided we should do it ourselves,” Kauffman said. “It’s what I hoped it would be: unique, hilarious and warm. Shooting this show is like being on a roller coaster in the dark. You have no idea where it’s going to go, but you know it’s going to be fun.”

Peter Friedlander, head of Global Television at Amazon MGM Studios, said, "Marta Kauffman is one of the most iconic voices in comedy, and with DINKS, she's doing what she does best — finding the humor and heart in everyday relationships — while pushing the form forward through improvisation."

Kauffman is the writer, producer and showrunner behind Friends and Grace & Frankie.

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