Already Working For The Weekend!

It’s a big week at the movies with Thursday openings for “Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning”, “Lilo & Stitch”, and “The Last Rodeo”. A big bucket of popcorn and an IMAX screen and we’re ready to go!

Mission Impossible - TFR

It’s also Memorial Day weekend, with plenty of events to check out like

-Uptown Music and Arts Festival: A two-day festival at Curtis Hixon Riverfront Park with live contemporary jazz and other activities Sunday and Monday.

- Clearwater Honor Fest: Honor those that served with activities on Sunday at Florida Veterans Memorial Plaza from 6-8 pm.

- Memorial Day Ceremonies: Memorial Day ceremonies at Veteran’s Memorial Park and Bay Pines VA

