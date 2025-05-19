Already Working For The Weekend!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 10: Tom Cruise attends the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" New York Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Watch: The latest trailer for Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning

It’s a big week at the movies with Thursday openings for “Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning”, “Lilo & Stitch”, and “The Last Rodeo”. A big bucket of popcorn and an IMAX screen and we’re ready to go!

Mission Impossible - TFR

It’s also Memorial Day weekend, with plenty of events to check out like

-Uptown Music and Arts Festival: A two-day festival at Curtis Hixon Riverfront Park with live contemporary jazz and other activities Sunday and Monday.

- Clearwater Honor Fest: Honor those that served with activities on Sunday at Florida Veterans Memorial Plaza from 6-8 pm.

- Memorial Day Ceremonies: Memorial Day ceremonies at Veteran’s Memorial Park and Bay Pines VA

Decorated Soldier (roza - stock.adobe.com)

