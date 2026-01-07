All In The Family

18-year-old Athos Karistinos of Tarpon Springs came up with the cross at yesterday’s Epiphany Celebration. His father, Anestis Karistinos, retrieved the cross in 1991.

The Lightning Foundation is accepting applications for the 2026-27 Local Artist Collaboration Program. The four remaining theme nights for the 2025-26 season are set to be celebrated on January 20 (Hockey Talks), February 28 (Black Heritage), March 10 (Women in Sports) and March 26 (Pride).

Florida is no longer the lightning capital of the U.S., according to a new report. Oklahoma unseated Florida in 2025 when it comes to flash density, registering 73 per square mile, according to environmental consulting firm AEM. Kay County in Oklahoma experienced 123.4 flashes per square mile, the most of any county in the nation

The last day for Rock ‘n Roller Coaster starring Aerosmith at Disney is March 1st. The ride is rebranding, and the new theme will feature the Muppets.

